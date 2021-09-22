Tropical storm forces ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ cast to evacuate: ‘Everyone’s in a frenzy’

On Bachelor in Paradise Tuesday, along with trying to weather the storm that is finding love on a tropical island, the cast had to weather something else - an actual tropical storm. With thunder rumbling in the background, the show’s producers approached the set to let everyone know that things were getting serious.

“I know you guys are all expecting there to be a cocktail party and a Rose Ceremony tonight. Uh, unfortunately, that will not be happening,” a producer said. “There's a dangerous tropical storm rapidly approaching. And as of an hour ago, it's headed straight for us. So for the safety of all of you guys, our staff, and our crew, we are recommending that we evacuate immediately. We actually believe it's no longer safe for you guys to stay in Paradise.”

Tropical storms, also known as tropical cyclones, are not as powerful as hurricanes but have still been known to cause plenty of damage. And while viewers on Twitter didn’t seem too concerned for the cast with comments like, “Y’all it’s literally a tropical storm, the dramatics,” those in paradise weren’t messing around as they quickly packed up their things in what was described as, “a frenzy.”

The bachelor in paradise cast frantically evacuating for a TROPICAL STORM is sending me right now. — Madi Drew Hearington (@phadimadi) September 22, 2021

Y’all it’s literally a tropical storm 😂😂😂 the dramatics #BachelorInParadise #bachelorinparadiseabc — Sam Angell (@Sam_Angell16) September 22, 2021

….. it’s a tropical storm #BachelorInParadise — Maggie Hafertepe (@maggiehafertepe) September 22, 2021

In Florida we get a tropical storm every day like dramaaaaaaa hhaha #BachelorinParadise — Jordan Cohen (@jacohen22) September 22, 2021

The one cameraman left to weather the storm to get the b roll #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/Z59h5Vd8yc — gotyourbach (@gotyourbach1) September 22, 2021

The camera guy #BachelorInParadise left behind to film the storm pic.twitter.com/08XigRIHJR — Vanilla Spice (@GosSippingTea) September 22, 2021

Luckily, and much to the joy of viewers who were mostly concerned for the camera man left behind to capture b-roll footage of the storm, the resort did not sustain much damage and the cast was able to return. And from there the forecast was only calling for... love.

Story continues

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

Check out what viewers thought of history being made on Dancing with the Stars:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.