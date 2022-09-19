Fiona strengthens to Category 2 hurricane after wreaking havoc in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona has strengthened to a Category 2 storm after leaving the entire island of Puerto Rico without power.

The storm system is currently carrying sustained winds of 100 mph as it moves northwest at 10 mph. The hurricane is gaining strength as it heads toward Turks and Caicos and could even escalate to a Category 3 by the time it hits in less than 24 hours.

Fiona made another landfall overnight in the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma on the eastern side of the island with sustained winds of 90 mph and even higher gusts.

On Monday morning, the hurricane was moving over the Dominican Republic with damaging winds and rain, causing more flash flooding and hurricane warnings in the region.

PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at a destroyed bridge after the passage of Fiona storm at the Pont de Goyave, on the French island of Guadeloupe, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Carla Bernhardt/AFP via Getty Images)

At least one person was killed in Puerto Rico as the then-Category 1 storm slammed the island, officials announced Monday.

The Arecibo resident was attempting to fill his generator with gasoline while it was on, causing an ignition, officials said.

MORE: Groups helping Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned residents that more rain is expected on the island through Tuesday evening.

"We are going through a difficult moment but our people are strong and very generous," he said during a press conference.

At least two more people died in a shelter due to natural causes, but those have not been labeled as storm-related deaths, Pierluisi said.

Restoring power in Puerto Rico

LUMA Energy said that only 100,000 out of 1.5 million clients have power on the island.

The governor said Monday the goal is for "a large number of LUMA customers" to have power "in a matter of days." However, LUMA said in a statement Sunday that "full power restoration could take several days."

Hospitals on the island are currently operating on generators, according to the governor.

Only 34% of households on the island have potable water after rivers grew and heavy rainfall impacted the system -- meaning more than 834,000 people are without drinking water, the governor said Monday.

Story continues

More than 1,000 people have been rescued by authorities, including a woman rescued Sunday who was stuck in a tree for seven hours after trying to look at the damage, officials said.

PHOTO: A worker cuts an electricity pole that was downed by Hurricane Fiona as it blocks a road in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Stephanie Rojas/AP)

Heavy rainfall causes flooding across the island

Fiona strengthened to a hurricane from a tropical storm Sunday morning. The National Hurricane Center said Fiona made landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday at 3:20 p.m. ET, dumping torrential rain on much of the island.

Some regions measured up to 25 inches of rain by 8 a.m. Monday, and flash flood warnings remain in effect for much of the island, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A flash flood emergency was issued overnight due to many rivers rising very quickly out of their banks. The Rio Grande de Arecido river rose 13 feet in one hour.

MORE: Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic brace for Tropical Storm Fiona: Latest forecast

A bridge near Utuado, a town in the central mountainous region of the island, has collapsed, cutting off the communities of Salto Arriba and Guaonico, local newspaper El Vocero de Puerto Rico reported.

The portion of the bridge that collapsed is on Highway 123, a branch of Highway 10, which serves as a link between both roads and is one of the accesses to the University of Puerto Rico at Utuado campus, according to El Vocero.

The bridge, installed by the National Guard following Hurricane Maria, cost about $3 million to construct, the newspaper reported.

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on Sunday, causing major damage, with footage showing the destruction of a bridge in the mountain town of Utuado that police say was installed by the National Guard after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017. https://t.co/8wAeTNUESJ pic.twitter.com/47nCbZJfcf — ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2022

The rain saturated areas in the southeastern part of Puerto Rico, along with the mountainous areas, where potential mudslides and winds could cause the most damage.

Prior to landfall, Pierluisi said Puerto Rico was prepared as it could be, with enough resources and manpower in place to respond -- adding that the island learned its lessons from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

MORE: A year later, Puerto Rico still recovering from Hurricane Maria

"We're much in a much better position than we were five years ago," he said.

Where Fiona heads next

After passing through the Caribbean, the storm system will head northward, passing just east of Turks and Caicos before tracking near Bermuda, forecasts show. The storm system will continue to gradually strengthen in the coming days as it moves north and then northeast this week.

PHOTO: Hurricane Fiona path. (ABC News)

Forecasts place Fiona near Turks and Caicos Monday night into Tuesday morning as a strong Category 2 hurricane with winds near 100 mph.

Tremendous rainfall is forecast, with much of the Dominican Republic expected to receive up to 10 inches and some regions in Turks and Caicos expected to see 8 inches of rain.

PHOTO: Firefighters work to remove a fallen tree from the road in Vega Baja, Puerto, Rico, Sept. 18, 2022. (Fire Department Bureau of Puerto via Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will continue to see gradually improving conditions, however, lingering showers and thunderstorms will still be likely, potentially impacting initial cleanup and recovery efforts.

By mid-week, Fiona is forecast to become the first major hurricane of 2022 Atlantic season, with winds of up to 125 mph.

Winds could be as high as 125 mph as the storm passes near Bermuda, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge. Some models show the storm hitting Bermuda directly on Friday.

PHOTO: A person walks amidst debris on the seashore in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Sept. 19, 2022. (Ricardo Rojas/Reuters)

While it won't make landfall in the U.S., the hurricane will affect the entire East Coast with huge waves, rip currents and coastal flooding from Florida to Maine as it moves northward.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico on Sunday, which allows federal agencies to coordinate all relief efforts.

Biden's decision has the "purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 78 municipalities in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico," the White House said in a statement.

VIDEO: How hurricanes form, explained by Ginger Zee

Fiona leaves 1 dead in Guadeloupe

While still a tropical storm, the system battered other Caribbean islands. One person died in the French territory of Guadeloupe, according to The Associated Press. More than 20 others were rescued amid heavy wind and rain according to the AP.

Fiona's center moved through the island of Guadeloupe on Friday night, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds across the Leeward Islands.

The island's emergency management office in Puerto Rico even had a blackout during its Saturday morning press conference. Pierluisi reiterated during that press briefing Saturday evening that the fear is that heavy rains will produce mudslides.

PHOTO: People clean debris from a road after a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Stephanie Rojas/AP)

Resident Magda Diaz told ABC News outside a San Juan Walmart that she expects to be without power. Diaz said she loses power regularly, especially during smaller storms, and was recently in the dark for three days.

A LUMA Energy official told ABC News on Saturday that the company has been fixing the grid and is ready to get the grid back online if the system fails. LUMA Energy is in charge of the transmission and distribution of electricity on the island.

"We were expecting power outages from Fiona ... and we're bringing in 100 more workers from our parent companies that will be landing Sunday," LUMA official Don Cortez said.

PHOTO: A view shows the destruction caused by the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Sept. 19, 2022. (Ricardo Rojas/Reuters)

LUMA Energy's Crisis Management Manager Abner Gomez told reporters the energy distributor is working to prevent a repeat of Hurricane Maria's aftermath.

"We are going to make sure [a widespread outage] will not happen because we have the crews," he said. "There will be damage. There will be outages and we will be ready to respond."

ABC News' Daniel Amarante, Rachel DeLima, Kenton Gewecke, Max Golembo and Daniel Peck contributed to this report.

Fiona strengthens to Category 2 hurricane after wreaking havoc in Puerto Rico originally appeared on abcnews.go.com