Tropical Storm Eta is heading this way. Here’s what’s open and closed in South Florida

With the approach of Tropical Storm Eta, county and city governments throughout South Florida announced a series of closures on Sunday and early this week.

Here’s a running list of temporary closures, which will be updated by the Miami Herald as new information becomes available.

Schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Miami Dade College, FIU, Barry University, Broward College, Palm Beach County Public Schools and Archdiocese of Miami schools will be closed with classes canceled.

All Broward County Public Schools and University of Miami classes will be held online.

Public Transit

Miami-Dade Transit suspended operations at 2 p.m. Sunday. Broward County Transit plans to run a normal Sunday schedule, then break and restart at noon Monday. No express bus service is planned for Monday in Broward.

Most municipal trolley services stopped running Sunday afternoon.

Tri-Rail suspended operations for Sunday and Monday.

Parking

FIU has opened the second through fourth levels of all parking garages to students, faculty and those who live around the campuses.

Miami Beach has opened city garages to residents for free parking until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale has opened the third through fifth levels of the Las Olas Garage, 200 Las Olas Circle, and the third through seventh levels of the Riverwalk Center Garage, 150 SE Second St. for residents.

Trash pickup

Trash pickup is suspended Monday by Miami-Dade County, Miami, Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and Palm Beach County.

Parks and Recreation

Beaches will be closed Monday in Miami-Dade, Miami, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale

Parks will be closed in most municipalities Monday.

The Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami will be closed Monday.







Airports

Miami International Aiport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and North Perry Airport remain open, but flights might be delayed. Floodwaters temporarily closed parts of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport Sunday.

If winds get up to 55 mph, however, they’ll close.

️ Weather Advisory (11/08/20) ️



MIA remains open. Generally, airlines pause operations before sustained crosswinds reach 35+ mph. The FAA & MIA towers don't operate in sustained winds of 55+ mph. Please contact your airline for flight status. #Eta pic.twitter.com/XtSVSGi1SR



— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) November 8, 2020

COVID-19 testing sites

Closed.

Clinics and emergency rooms

All Florida Department of Health of Miami-Dade clinics and offices, closed.

Baptist Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital are open and operating on normal schedules.

All Baptist Health South Florida emergency rooms are open and available for emergencies.

Fishermen’s Community Hospital closed 7 p.m. Sunday, and is expected to reopen on Monday, weather permitting.

Baptist Health Urgent Care Centers closed 7 p.m. Sunday, with the exception of 24-hour locations in Doral and West Kendall, which will remain open.

Baptist Health Medical Group offices in Monroe County will be closed on Monday.

South Florida Water Management District Navigational Locks

All will be closed at the end of the day Sunday.