Tropical Storm Earl strengthens north of Puerto Rico. Hurricane Danielle slowly weakens

While Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl are not a pressing concern for people on the east coast of the United States, the National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico is warning residents in the U.S. territory that Tropical Storm Earl could cause urban flooding and creeks to spill over their banks Monday.

HURRICANE DANIELLE

Hurricane Danielle.

Hurricane Danielle weakened as it headed northeastward over the North Atlantic, but no coastal watches or warnings are in effect. Winds are continuing to decrease, with a slow weakening forecast for the next several days, according to an 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory. Danielle is then forecast to continue east-northeastward until late this week.

TROPICAL STORM EARL

Tropical Storm Earl.

Tropical storm Earl is forecast to track to the southeast of Bermuda. Limited flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts are possible.

Rapid rises on rivers and mudslides in areas of steep terrain are also possible, especially across the central interior region of Puerto Rico. Locally considerable flood impacts are possible in areas that will receive heavier rainfall totals.

Earl is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated storm totals of 8 inches, across the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through Monday.

DISTURBANCE OFF THE COAST OF AFRICA

Off the West Coast of Africa, there is a possibility of a disturbance in the coming days, but for now, there is only a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. Those percentages increase to 50 percent when looking at the next five days.

You can find more updated information on Atlantic Tropical Cyclones and Disturbances here. All weather updates are based on the latest information from the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center.