A tropical depression is forecast to strengthen to Tropical Storm Danny before making landfall in South Carolina near the Georgia border Monday evening.

Landfall is expected near Charleston between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time.

PHOTO: A weather map shows a tropical depression forming off the southeast coast of the U.S, June 28, 2021. (ABC News)

PHOTO: A weather map shows forcasted track of a tropical depression expected to hit the southeast coast of the U.S, June 28, 2021. (ABC News)

MORE: Pacific Northwest heat wave to reach worst day, Northeast braces for heat wave of its own: Latest

MORE: What to know about storm surge

South Carolina and Georgia residents and visitors should prepare for gusty winds, up to 3 inches of rain and minor storm surge.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the area. Rip currents are possible off the Savannah coast, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency warned.

TD 4 will impact the Lowcountry this afternoon into this evening. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Charleston and Berkeley counties as well as the Charleston Harbor and SC coastal waters. Our latest briefing can be found at https://t.co/LbsCEeQvL5. #chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/I1Rcxa4s05 — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) June 28, 2021

Danny is expected to quickly weaken into the morning.

Tropical Storm Danny expected to make landfall by South Carolina, Georgia border: Forecast originally appeared on abcnews.go.com