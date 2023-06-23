Tropical Storm Cindy: ‘Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days’

Article first published: Friday, June 23, 2023, 5 a.m. EST

The National Hurricane Center's 5 am Friday advisory reported that Tropical Storm Cindy is 990 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained wind of 45 mph. It’s moving 15 mph to the west-northwest.

"... the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week." forecasters wrote. "Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

YESTERDAY (Thursday):

Yesterday (Thursday) at 5 am, the National Hurricane Center published the first advisory for a tropical depression. The weather system gained sufficient intensity to be named Cindy when the tropical depression upgraded to a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the South Carolina Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.