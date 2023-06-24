Tropical Storm Cindy: ‘Some gradual weakening is forecast into early next week’

Article first published: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 5 a.m. EST

On Saturday at 5 am, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory stating that Tropical Storm Cindy is 675 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained wind of 60 mph. It’s moving 15 mph to the west-northwest.

"... the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week." forecasters wrote. "Some gradual weakening is forecast into early next week."

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the Sun Herald Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom.