Tropical Storm Bret expected to intensify as hurricane center puts Caribbean on alert

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to intensify, possibly into a hurricane, and approach the Lesser Antilles later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the details:

Where is Tropical Storm Bret?

Location: As of Tuesday’s 5 a.m. advisory from the hurricane center, Tropical Storm Bret is 1,130 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.

Direction: The storm is traveling west at 17 mph, a motion expected to continue for the next several days.

How strong is the storm? Will it get stronger?

Wind speed: Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph, with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 45 miles from the center. Foreasters expect it to develop into a hurricane.

Where is it heading?

Forecast track: Bret is forecast to strengthen and then move across the Lesser Antilles near hurricane intensity on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of heavy rains, flooding, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves, the National Hurricane Center says. “Everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place.”

Will it affect Florida?

Local impact: It’s too early to say. Any Florida effects are several days away.

Are there watches and warnings?

Advisories: There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but the hurricane center says “interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.”

What are the risks?

Strengthening: “Both the atmospheric and oceanic environment look conducive for strengthening during the next couple of days with low shear and abnormally warm ocean waters. Therefore, the forecast continues to call for Bret to become a hurricane in a couple of days,” the National Hurricane Center says in its forecast discussion. But wind shear in the Caribbean should cause Bret to weaken in 72 hours, according to forecasters.