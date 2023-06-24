Tropical Storm Bret: ‘Additional weakening is forecast today and tonight, and Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea tonight or early Sunday’

Article first published: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 5 a.m. EST

The National Hurricane Center's 5 am Saturday advisory reported that Tropical Storm Bret is 45 miles north-northeast of Arubaand 125 miles east-northeast of Nthrn Tip of Guajira Pnsula Colombia, with maximum sustained wind of 45 mph. It’s moving 18 mph to the west.

"Additional weakening is forecast today and tonight, and Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea tonight or early Sunday." according to analysts.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

SURF: Swells generated by Bret will affect coastal areas adjacent to the central Caribbean Sea today. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the Sun Herald Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com. Full hurricane coverage at sunherald.com/news/weather-news/