Tropical Storm Bill forms in Atlantic, making it the second named storm of the season

Tropical Depression Two strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill overnight in the open Atlantic, making it the second named storm of the season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters are also watching two other disturbances, one which is forecast to develop into a tropical depression later this week in the Gulf of Mexico.

Here’s what to know:

Tropical Storm Bill forecast

Tropical Storm Bill is forecast to be “short-lived” and is expected to gradually weaken Tuesday night into a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday as it moves over colder waters near eastern Newfoundland.

Bill was moving quickly northeast in the Atlantic near 31 mph with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph with higher gusts, according to the hurricane center’s 5 a.m. Tuesday advisory. The storm was about 240 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts and about 460 miles south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Its tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center, according to forecasters.

While Bill appears to have strengthened slightly since it formed, the storm is forecast to be “short-lived,” according to the hurricane center. The storm is expected to gradually weaken Tuesday night into a post-tropical low and should dissipate on or by Wednesday as it moves over colder waters near eastern Newfoundland. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Bill is the second named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Subtropical Storm Ana formed near Bermuda last month — making it the seventh year in a row that a named storm formed before the hurricane season’s official start date, June 1.

Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico

Forecasters are also watching a disturbance in the Gulf that was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche. It’s forecast to meander near the coast of Mexico during the next few days. It will likely turn into a tropical depression later in the week once it moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico, according to the hurricane center.

It has a 20% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 70% chance through the next five days.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday,” forecasters wrote.

Tropical wave in the Atlantic?

Forecasters are also monitoring a tropical wave that was was producing a large area of disorganized showers and cloudiness about several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, as of 5 a.m.

The wave has a low 10 to 20% chance of formation in the next two to five days, according to the hurricane center.

However, a combination of dry air and strong upper-level winds should limit the wave’s chances of formation as it moves over the central Atlantic, according to the hurricane center.

The next storm name on the 2021 list is Claudette.