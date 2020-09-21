Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday in hurricane-weary Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Beta, the 23rd storm of the relentless 2020 hurricane season, is expected to bring days of flooding downpours to portions of storm-weary Texas and Louisiana this week after making landfall on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said that up to 15 inches of rain could fall in some areas.

"This rainfall can lead to significant flooding, which may last for several days," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Rob Miller said.

In addition to the heavy rain, storm surge up to 5 feet was forecast from San Luis Pass to Sabine Pass in Texas. Storm surge flooding was already occurring in some areas along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast on Sunday and early Monday.

"There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge near times of high tide through Tuesday along portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts," the Hurricane Center said.

Beta is forecast to make landfall along the Texas coast later Monday. As of Monday morning, the storm's maximum sustained winds were 50 mph as it spun in the Gulf of Mexico about 55 miles southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas.

The first rain bands from Beta reached the Texas coast on Sunday, but the heaviest rain wasn’t expected to arrive until late Monday into Tuesday.

In low-lying Galveston, Texas, officials advised people to have supplies ready in case they have to stay home for several days if roads are flooded.

“We’re not incredibly worried,” Galveston resident Nancy Kitcheo said Sunday. Kitcheo, 49, and her family had evacuated last month when forecasts said Hurricane Laura could make landfall near Galveston, but they’re planning to buy supplies and wait out Beta. Laura ended up making landfall in neighboring Louisiana.

Rising waters from Tropical Storm Beta caused structural damage to the 61st Street Fishing Pier in Galveston, Texas Sunday. The National Weather Service in Houston said the rough surf and high tide caused the damage.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Sunday said that while Beta was not expected to bring rain like Hurricane Harvey in 2017, he cautioned residents to “be weather alert.”

Flood waters fill the parking lot near Virginia's On the Bay in Port Aransas, TX on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. More

“Be weather aware because things can change. This is 2020 and so we have to expect the unexpected,” said Turner.

Depending on the exact track of Beta, drenching downpours could reach the Southeast later in the week, including areas recently impacted by Hurricane Sally, according to AccuWeather.

If Beta makes landfall in Texas, it would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020. That would tie a record set in 1916, according to Colorado State hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The tropical storm claimed the second letter in the Greek alphabet on Friday afternoon, following Alpha. Once the last name on the Atlantic hurricane season's designated list is exhausted, Greek letters are used to identify tropical storms, AccuWeather said.

This is only the second time that the Greek alphabet has been needed to name hurricanes. The first time was in 2005, when six Greek alphabet storm names were needed.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Teddy was spinning in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and moving north-nor at 14 mph. Teddy was centered 165 miles southeast of Bermuda about a week after Hurricane Paulette made landfall in the wealthy British territory.

After skirting by to the east of Bermuda, Teddy is expected to transition to a powerful post-tropical cyclone as it moves near or over portions of Atlantic Canada late Tuesday through Thursday, where there is an increasing risk of direct impacts from wind, rain and storm surge, the National Hurricane Center said. A tropical storm watch was in effect for portions of Nova Scotia.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical Storm Beta to make landfall in Texas, bring rain, storm surge