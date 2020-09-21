Tropical Storm Beta to bring heavy rain to Texas coast. And is Paulette coming back?

Tropical Storm Beta is forecast to bring heavy rain from Texas to Louisiana on Monday, with tropical storm conditions and a storm surge expected to hit portions of the coast Monday.

Forecasters are also continuing to watch Hurricane Teddy, a large Category 2 hurricane that is continuing to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda and dangerous rip currents along western Atlantic beaches.

Also being closely watched: a post-tropical system, formerly known as Hurricane Paulette, that might redevelop into a tropical or subtropical storm again by Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here’s what to know:

What will Tropical Storm Beta bring?

Slow-moving Tropical Storm Beta is struggling Monday morning but is still forecast to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Texas coast soon, according to the hurricane center.

The storm is expected to produce a long and heavy rainfall, between 5 to 10 inches with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 15 inches, from the middle Texas coast to southeast Louisiana. Flash flooding, urban and minor river flooding are likely, according to the National Hurricane Center’s early morning advisory.

“There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge near times of high tide through Tuesday along portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts withing the storm surge warning area. Residents in these areas should follow advice given by local officials,” forecasters wrote.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Beta is moving toward the west near 6 mph and is forecast to move toward the central coast of Texas and move inland by Monday night and begin weakening. It is then forecast to slow down and make a sharp turn to the north and northeast sometime Tuesday, where it will remain close to the coast of southeastern Texas.

The maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts, with its tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 175 miles from ts center, according to the hurricane center.

A storm surge warning is in effect from Port Aransas, Texas, to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Port Aransas, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, and a tropical storm watch is in effect from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas, Texas.

Is Paulette making a comeback?

Forecasters say the system, named Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette, is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms, not far to the southeast of its center of circulation early Monday, according to the hurricane center.

The system is meandering over marginally warm waters in the far Atlantic and is expected to begin moving eastward later Monday.

“Further development is possible and the system could become a tropical or subtropical cyclone today or tomorrow,” forecasters wrote.

Where is Hurricane Teddy going?

