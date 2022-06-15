Tropical Smoothie Cafe treats fans to free smoothies — but only if you wear this

Free smoothies are up for grabs at Tropical Smoothie Cafe this summer — but you’ll have to dress the part.

Guests who wear flip flops can enjoy a free 12 ounce Sunrise Sunset smoothie in celebration of National Flip Flip Day on Friday, June 17, the Atlanta-based restaurant chain announced this week, following a two-year hiatus.

Smoothie enthusiasts can snag the fan-favorite — blended with strawberries, pineapple, mango and orange juice — at participating cafes nationwide from 2 to 7 p.m local time, according to a news release. The one-day offer is available in-store only, and no purchase is necessary.

“We look forward to celebrating with our guests as they slip on the unofficial footwear of summer to come in for a Sunrise Sunset Smoothie on us,” CEO Charles Watson said in a statement. “We hope that the return of this holiday will create an escape for guests to start enjoying tropic-time vibes as we head into our favorite season.”

The freebie is limited to one per customer, and any modifications or add-ins will be extra, the release states.

Rewards members can also look forward to a free smoothie of their choice on National Smoothie Day, June 21. That offer is valid with the purchase of any food item.

Find your nearest Tropical Smoothie Cafe here.

