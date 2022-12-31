Tropical moisture arrives with 2023 to drench Atlantic Canada

It’s going to feel anything but wintry across Atlantic Canada this New Year’s weekend as a developing system drags warm air and tropical-infused moisture over the region.

This low will wring out that moisture like a sponge, bringing heavy rainfall to much of the Maritimes and Newfoundland to start the new year.

Unusually warm temperatures will accompany the heavy rains, as well, making it feel more like early fall than early winter.

A ridge parked over eastern North America is responsible for the unusual warmth we’re seeing across much of Canada and the U.S.

It’s a significant pattern, to boot. Toronto broke its daily high temperature record yesterday with a balmy 13°C—significantly warmer than its usual high of about -1°C for the end of the year.

Unusual warmth in the winter comes at a price, of course, and we’re paying for it across Atlantic Canada with the development of a low-pressure system that’ll bring a soggy start to January for much of the region.

ATLPrecip

A low-pressure system developing over New England will begin to spread over the Maritimes overnight Saturday into the day Sunday. This low will tap into that tropical moisture streaming in from the south, producing widespread rains across the region.

Rain will begin Saturday evening for southern Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick, eventually spreading over the entire Maritimes overnight and lasting through the day Sunday.

Precipitation will end from west to east on Sunday night, possibly finishing off as a touch of snow for parts of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Rain will continue into Monday morning for Newfoundland.

ATLRain

Parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland near the track of the centre of the low are in line for the most precipitation by the end of the long weekend, with totals of 20-30 mm likely by Monday morning.

Heavier totals are possible across southwestern Nova Scotia and the southern Avalon Peninsula, where 40 to even 50 mm of rain is possible.

Southerly flow ahead of the low-pressure system will keep temperatures very warm for this time of year.

Daytime highs on both Saturday and Sunday will tick into the double-digits for parts of Nova Scotia. Above-seasonal conditions will persist through the first week of January across the Atlantic provinces.

atltemps

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest across Atlantic Canada.