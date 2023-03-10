Warnings hoisted on the Prairies ahead of snowy, windy storm

Folks preparing to travel across the southern Prairies over the next couple of days will face a tough go of it as a snowy and windy storm makes its way across the region.

Some areas could see as much as 20 cm of fresh snow on the ground by Sunday. Widespread snowfall warnings are in effect, with a blizzard warning in effect in the southeastern corner of Saskatchewan.

A system moving into the southern Prairies will feed on tropical moisture pushing in from the Pacific. This moisture, fed by the same atmospheric river bringing a high-risk flood threat to California, will give this Prairie snowfall an extra nudge to produce even higher totals in spots.

Snowfall this time of year often has a tropical connection—and wayward moisture making its way north is a major driver behind March and April typically coming in as Calgary’s snowiest months of the year.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for much of southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan ahead of this storm.

By Sunday morning, we’ll likely see a widespread swath of 15-25 cm of snow from southeastern Alberta through southwestern Manitoba, with the highest totals possible right along the international border.

TIMING:

Snow looks to push into Alberta on Friday morning, spreading across Saskatchewan and Manitoba later Friday and Saturday night. The snowfall is expected to be widespread from the B.C. interior all the way to Manitoba.

The snow is expected to intensify as it spreads northwards into the province, reaching as far north as Edmonton and the Elbow region. By Friday afternoon and evening, all major routes across the province will be snow covered.

By the time the snow winds down and the system pushes eastwards later Saturday, there's likely to be a widespread blanket of at least 10 cm, and up to 20 cm for southern and eastern sections of Alberta. Edmonton looks to be on the receiving end of about 5 cm, while Calgary could see 5-10 cm fall.

In southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba, a widespread swath of 15-25 cm is expected, with 5-10 cm of snow targeting the city of Winnipeg.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the southeastern corner of Saskatchewan, including Estevan, Carlyle, and Weyburn. The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds will lead to reduced visibility across these areas.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its blizzard warning. "Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across the Prairies.