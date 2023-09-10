Tropical humidity feeds storm risk over Maritimes, watching Lee

Plenty of storms rumbled across the Maritimes during the day Saturday as a stubborn and humid pattern parks over the region.

The risk for thunderstorms will crop up throughout portions of the Maritimes again on both Sunday and Monday. Heavy rain will remain the greatest threat with these storms heading into early next week.

It’s downright steamy across the Maritimes this weekend as southerly flow pumps tropical humidity into the region.

How muggy is it? The tropical humidity was higher in Halifax on Saturday afternoon than it was all the way down in New Orleans—albeit with cooler temperatures, of course.

Highs on Saturday did get quite warm for many areas, and some folks on Cape Breton cracked the 30-degree mark. The combination of warm temperatures and high humidity pushed feels-like values into uncomfortable territory.

__Storm risk continues Sunday and Monday

This deep reserve of tropical moisture spilling over the Maritimes will continue pumping through the region for the next several days.

Meanwhile, a stationary front parked over the Maritimes will provide the focus for additional rounds of thunderstorms to develop during the day both Sunday and Monday.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible throughout Nova Scotia, southeastern New Brunswick, and much of Prince Edward Island through the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday and Monday.

The strongest storms could produce strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and small hail.

The opportunity for downpours certainly isn’t welcome, as many communities throughout Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are coming off of their wettest summers on record.

Despite the record summer rains, Halifax has only seen about 5 mm of rain so far this month, making the first nine days of September the city’s driest stretch since the end of May.

Repetitive thunderstorms through the beginning of the week could bring decent rainfall totals to some areas, though, with localized totals of 50+ mm possible in parts of New Brunswick.

Monitoring Hurricane Lee

The elephant in the room in any discussion about Atlantic Canada’s weather this week is Hurricane Lee’s progress through the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

Lee peaked early Friday morning as a scale-topping Category 5 hurricane, and it remained an intense major hurricane through the day Saturday.

Forecasters expect Lee to persist as a powerful storm over the next five days as it slows down in the southwestern Atlantic, eventually turning north by the middle of the week.

It’s still too soon to know where Lee will track once it starts turning north. Small changes in the storm’s intensity and track will have a significant effect on its eventual path in the days to come.

