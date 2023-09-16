Tropical Depression updates from the National Hurricane Center for Friday, Sep 15

Article first published: Friday, Sep. 15, 2023, 11 a.m. ET

Article last updated: Friday, Sep. 15, 2023, 11 p.m. ET

The National Hurricane Center's 11 pm Friday advisory reported that the tropical depression is 1105 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 14 mph to the northwest. The tropical depression is forecast to strengthen.

Source: National Hurricane Center

