Tropical depression tracked off Florida coast. Where’s it going? What the forecast says

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Depression 2 off the coast of Florida.

Here are the details:

Where is the storm?

5 a.m. Friday: Tropical Depression 2 in the Gulf of Mexico is 285 miles west of Fort Myers and 365 miles north-northwest of Cuba. The depression is moving south at 5 mph.

How strong is it? Will it get stronger?

Wind speed: The storm has winds of 35 mph, with higher gusts. Weakening is expected later Friday, with demotion to a remnant low by Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. If the depression does strengthen, with winds of at least 40 mph, it would be promoted to Tropical Storm Arlene.

Where is it heading?

Outlook: The depression is moving south near 5 mph. The National Hurricane Center expects the system to move more quickly south to southeast during the next couple of days.

Will it affect Florida?

Forecast: Heavy rain and possible flooding is forecast through Friday afternoon and night in South Florida, along with some storms over the weekend

Watches and warnings

None listed.

What are the risks?

Rain: Rainfall of one to two inches, and up to five inches in some places, is forecast for the central and southern parts of Florida through Saturday. The hurricane center says: “This rainfall is not directly related to Tropical Depression Two. Regardless, the heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban, and small streamflooding impacts.”

