Tropical depression strengthening in Gulf could hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane

Florida’s west coast is likely in for at least a Category 1 hurricane next week, but forecasters warn that it could rapidly intensify into something stronger, and where exactly it will hit is still uncertain.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency declaration of 33 counties in Florida, and the state has already begun preparing for landfall, which is currently expected late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Tropical Depression 10 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia sometime Sunday as it hovers off the tip of the Yucatan.

While early storm models are in good agreement on a landfall near Florida’s Big Bend region late Tuesday to early Wednesday, Sunday is all about getting that forecast as exact as possible, since forecasts this far out are all but guaranteed to change.

The cone of uncertainty used by the hurricane center does not show where the impacts could occur, it shows a best guess at where the center of the storm could go, which means areas far outside of the cone still see destructive winds, rain and storm surge.

NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters and the Air Force Reserve have seven separate flights scheduled Sunday to check out the storm. The data they collect will help forecasters at the National Hurricane Center put a pin in the system’s center swirl, which will vastly improve the storm models and help lead to a more accurate prediction.

If the planes find the center of the storm sits more offshore, to the east of current predictions, that could sit the system over some of the warmest waters in the Gulf of Mexico, giving it time and space to strengthen before it launches north into the Gulf.

In the 5 a.m. discussion, the hurricane center said the depression was very near tropical storm strength already and expected to remain in place for about a day before heading into the Gulf. From there, its predicted path takes it above some storm-eating wind shear and over storm-fueling waters, raising the chances the system could rapidly intensify into a much stronger hurricane.

“There’s a notable risk of rapid intensification while the system moves across the record warm eastern and northeastern Gulf of Mexico,” forecasters wrote. “Users are reminded to continue monitoring forecasts for any changes to the system’s expected intensity as it approaches Florida.”

The possibilities of storm force winds on Florida’s west coast are climbing as the depression moves into the Gulf.

For the last few forecast advisories, the hurricane center’s track has windshield wipered east and west, a nod to all of the models doing the same. That will continue to happen as the storm closes in, which means Floridians along the west coast should be watching the storm, not just the Big Bend area.

“The track should be considered lower confidence until it starts moving in a more consistent manner,” the hurricane center noted.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, the depression was about 70 miles southeast of Cozumel with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, headed southeast at 5 mph.

Parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba’s western coast were under a tropical storm warning and Cuba’s Isle of Youth was under a tropical storm watch.