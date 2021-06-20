Tropical depression making its way toward Nova Scotia

Tropical depression Claudette may bring heavy downpours to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Tuesday. (Canadian Hurricane Centre - image credit)

Claudette, a tropical depression, may affect Atlantic Canada on Tuesday.

The depression claimed 12 lives Saturday at it passed through Alabama and brought flooding to a number of southern U.S. states.

According to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, the depression is moving over the southeastern U.S. today and tonight and is expected to move back over the ocean overnight and regain tropical storm strength off the Carolinas.

The system had winds of up to 137 km/h when it passed over northern Florida, but forecasters say it is expected to track south of Nova Scotia and winds will be offshore.

The hurricane centre said it is also possible Claudette could weaken into a low-pressure trough by Tuesday.

The advisory said Nova Scotia and then Newfoundland may experience heavy downpours on Tuesday.

Winds up to gale force could occur over southern Canadian waters.

