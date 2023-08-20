Update on Tropical depression: ‘Some gradual weakening is expected, and the depression is forecast to become a remnant low early Monday and dissipate soon thereafter’

Article first published: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, 11 a.m. ET

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 am Sunday advisory, the tropical depression is 680 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 15 mph to the west.

"Some gradual weakening is expected, and the depression is forecast to become a remnant low early Monday and dissipate soon thereafter." forecasters wrote.

YESTERDAY (Saturday):

The National Hurricane Center issued the first advisory for a tropical depression at 11 pm yesterday (Saturday).

Source: National Hurricane Center

