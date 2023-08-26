Tropical depression: ‘the center will move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday’ says NHC

Article published: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, 5 p.m. ET

The National Hurricane Center released the first advisory for the tropical depression at 5 pm Saturday. The tropical depression is 65 miles northeast of Cozumel Mexico, with maximum sustained wind of 30 mph. It’s moving 0 mph to the STATIONARY.

"The depression is nearly stationary, and little overall movement is expected through Sunday." according to meteorologists. "On the forecast track, the center will move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday." They also said "Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday."

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Ten is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 10 inches, across portions of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. Across western Cuba, rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, are expected. This rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding, and landslides across western Cuba.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to impact portions of the Gulf Coast and portions of the Southeast by mid- to late next week.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin over portions of the warning area over the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area over western Cuba beginning on Sunday.

STORM SURGE: Minor coastal flooding is expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area over the Yucatan Peninsula in areas of onshore winds.

Source: National Hurricane Center

