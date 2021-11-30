Tropical cyclones last hours longer and became more devastating, new research shows

Tropical cyclones are now longer and have more devastating impacts, according to a study published by researchers from China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. And this trend will continue to intensify as time goes on, the study says.

The study, published Tuesday in Frontier Earth Science, looked at historical data of tropical cyclones that hit East and Southeast Asian regions from 1979 and 2016. It found that storms now last two to nine hours longer and reached19 to 118 miles further inland.

The most significant increase of the tropical cyclone inland impacts occurred over Hanoi, Vietnam and South China, the study says.

Tropical cyclones have been devastating weather events, both on a human and economic scale.

In 1970, a tropical cyclone in Bangladesh led to 300,000 deaths, according to the World Meteorological Association, an intergovernmental United Nations organization for meteorology.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina created nearly $164 billion in losses after hitting the Atlantic coast of the United States, according to data from the WMO.

Other than looking at historical data, the study also looks into future projections on tropical cyclones.

Scientists predict that by the end of the 21st century the stronger storms will last about five hours longer and reach about 148 miles further inland.

Will climate change make things worse?

While tropical cyclones are a natural occurrence, warming of the ocean's surface from human-induced climate change is likely generating more powerful tropical cyclones, according to Climate.gov, a site publishing authoritative scientific data on climate change.

"We expect as the climate warms, that it's likely that tropical cyclones will become more intense," says Tom Knutson, a climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Knutson says that for every two degrees increase in warming, wind speeds increase by approximately 5%. Knutson also estimates that the fraction of high category (Level 4 or Level 5 storms) will increase as well with a warmer planet.

Rising sea levels linked to anthropogenic climate change also play a role in creating more devastating floods in these tropical storms, Knutson says.

What are tropical cyclones? Are they hurricanes or typhoons?

Tropical cyclones bring high winds, heavy rainfall and storm surges. They are one of the most devastating types of natural disasters to coastal regions, the study says.

Cyclones fall under the same umbrella as hurricanes and typhoons, according to Knutson. All of them are essentially tropical storms, and the names are different depending on where they occur.

"It's really the same storm, but in different regions, populations have come up with different names," Knutson says.

A storm is labeled a hurricane if it forms over the North Atlantic Ocean and Northeast Pacific, a cyclone if it happens over the South Pacific and Indian Ocean and a typhoon if it develops over the Northwest Pacific Ocean, according to BBC.

All of these storms are expected to become worse and more devastating as climate change progresses, Knutson says.

