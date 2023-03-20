TROP2 Targeted Cancer Therapy Market Clinical Trials Companies Insight

KuicK Research

TROP2 Antibody Market USD 3 Billion Opportunity

Delhi, March 20, 2023 -- Global TROP2 Antibody Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

Global & Regional TROP2 Antibody Market Sales Insight

Global TROP2 Antibody Sales Opportunity: > USD 3 Billion

Global TROP2 Antibody Sales Forecast ( 2023 -2028)

Approved TROP2 Antibody In Market: 1 Drug (Trodelvy in 2020)

Trodelvy Dosage, Price & Sales Insight

Trodelvy Global & Regional Sales Insight ( 2020 – 2022)

TROP2 Antibody Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

Insight On More Than 20 TROP2 Antibodies in Clinical Trials

As technology and research have advanced in recent decades, researchers have learned more about the aberrated cell signaling within a cancer tumor. These cell signals are frequently a source of resistance to treatment and play a critical role in the growth and metastasis of cancer. Therefore, it is essential to target and inhibit these proteins in order to assure a more successful treatment. One such protein that was discovered decades ago but has only lately become relevant for the treatment of cancer is TROP2. More candidates are anticipated to join the clinical and developmental pipelines in the upcoming years as the global clinical pipeline is only moderately populated.

The US FDA approved sacituzumab govitecan-hziy in 2020, making it the first targeted antibody-drug conjugate and TROP2 inhibitor of its kind. Gilead sells it under the brand name Trodelvy. Three additional indications for the medication have been approved since it was first approved for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), which has aided in growing its patient base. This has resulted in the drug's commercial success, as evidenced by the fact that Trodelvy sales surged by 300% from 2021 to 2022, from US$ 380 Million to US$ 680 Million. Since the US has been making the largest contribution to these yearly sales values, the region’s reputation for accepting innovative medicines has been a major driver of the increase in sales. In addition, the drug is now reimbursed in all significant European pharmaceutical markets, making it available to a lot of patients.

A number of phase 3 clinical trials are evaluating Trodelvy, and in the upcoming years, approvals in other cancer types are anticipated. Other candidates in the global pipeline besides Trodelvy include SKB264, BIO-106, BAT8008, and datopotamab deruxtecan, all of which were developed by prominent pharmaceutical companies like KLUS Pharma, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, BiOneCure Therapeutics, and Bio-Thera. Most of these clinical trials are still in their early stages, but so far they have shown encouraging results.

Many candidates in the clinical, preclinical and developmental pipelines are antibody-drug conjugates, which demonstrate their popularity among drug developers for targeting the TROP2 though other targeting modalities exist too. Antibody-drug conjugates consist of an antibody targeted towards the TROP2 and a drug designed to elicit damage to the cancer cell. In case of Trodelvy, a monoclonal antibody directed towards the TROP2 called sacituzumab is bound to SN-38, which interferes with the working of topoisomerase I which in turn hampers cancer cell growth. Since TROP2 is overexpressed in a number of cancers, antibody-drug conjugates have become a prevalent therapeutic approach which can also be inferred from the pipeline. Moreover, the commercial success of Trodelvy is further provided evidence for their therapeutic effects in cancer treatment.

Combination studies are also becoming more and more common in clinical practice, which is also evident in the clinical pipeline given that the majority of candidates are being evaluated in combination therapy with other anti-cancer drugs. For instance, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are evaluating the antibody-drug conjugate Datopotamab deruxtecan as a monotherapy and in combination with a range of anticancer medications, such as inhibitors of various protein targets, such as Durvalumab (anti-CD274) or Nivolumab (anti-PD-1), and chemotherapy drugs, such as Capecitabine, Carboplatin, and 5-Fluorouracil Combination medicines are often more effective than monotherapies because they target many cancer pathways concurrently, preventing the development of treatment resistance.

TROP2 is one of the newer protein targets that are coming to light in spite of having shown potential in cancer treatment several years ago. In recent times, as targeted therapies and immunotherapies are becoming more prevalent, TROP2 has surfaced as a reliable protein target for its role in cancer cell growth and metastasis, and its overexpression in different cancers makes it all the more better. Though the pipeline contains only a limited number of candidates, further approvals for Trodelvy and newer approvals for other candidates are expected to lead the market.





