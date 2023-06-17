Trooping the Colour 2023 live: King Charles celebrates first birthday parade

Crowds have gathered for the King’s first Trooping the Colour in London, which will get underway from 10am.

Charles will become the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in Trooping the Colour on horseback when he rides in his inaugural Birthday Parade.

The colour, or regimental flag, that will be trooped in front of hundreds of Guardsmen and officers will be the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The King attended his first Trooping the Colour in 1951, aged three, riding in a carriage with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and aunt, Princess Margaret.

He first rode in the parade as Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975.

This is a live blog, follow below for more updates.

10:09 AM BST

What will happen during Trooping of the Colour?

The King will be greeted by a Royal salute before carrying out an inspection of the troops.

After the massed bands have performed a musical ‘troop’, the Welsh Guards’ regimental colour will be carried down the ranks.

The Foot Guards and the Household Cavalry will then march past the King, followed by the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery.

The King then rides back to Buckingham Palace at the head of his Guards, before taking the salute at the Palace from a dais.

After the parade, the Royal Horse Artillery will fire a 41 Gun Salute in Green Park before the troops return to their barracks.

The King will then join other members of the Royal family on the palace balcony for a fly-past by the Royal Air Force.

09:58 AM BST

What route will the parade take?

09:57 AM BST

Pictures: Crowds wait for Trooping the Colour

Andrew Thompson from London, dressed as The King, takes a picture as horses walk along The Mall at the Trooping of the Colour - Paul Marriott