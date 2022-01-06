Trooper seen dodging oncoming car on Wyoming video is compared to an NFL running back

A Wyoming state trooper resorted to classic NFL moves when faced with a vehicle sliding straight at him on an interstate.

Dash cam video of the moment shows the trooper was walking to another patrol car when he realized a passing SUV was out of control on icy pavement.

He is first seen diving out of the camera frame to the shoulder, only to discover the driver swerved toward that exact spot.

The trooper then runs back into frame, rolls on the ground and springs to his feet — ending up near where he started.

Wyoming Highway Patrol officials said it was recorded as the trooper was “working a crash on the interstate,” which was covered in a layer of snow and ice. A date and location were not provided and the identity of the trooper was not released.

The video, posted Jan. 5, had been viewed more than 890,000 times and gotten 5,000 reactions and comments in less than 24 hours. Several noted the officer displayed “some NFL running back quality footwork.”

“From his moves I can tell he played football in his youth,” Bib Marouwane wrote on Facebook.

“Trying out for an NFL running back position. Them: How good are you at faking out tacklers. Trooper: Let’s go to the tape,” Jeff Woods wrote.

“Someone please give that trooper a change of pants,” Michael Sage said.

Highway patrol officials noted in the post that road conditions continue to deteriorate, forcing closures along Interstates 80 and 25. Winter storm warnings have been issued and high wind advisories say gusts of 65 to 75 mph are expected in some areas.

