Trooper kills murder suspect in shootout after high-speed chase ends in Raleigh

A State Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a 20-year-old man during an exchange of gunfire in a South Raleigh neighborhood on Friday, the agency said.

Jaylen Latrelle Routt, of Fayetteville, was allegedly speeding and didn’t pull over for officers in Johnston County. He then engaged in a high-speed chase with troopers at around 1:08 a.m.

Routt was clocked at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to a news release. Routt was wanted for crimes in Cumberland County, including murder, authorities said.

Routt allegedly fled from troopers on Interstate 40 westbound and exited onto Hammond Road at exit 299, where he crashed into a grassy lot at the intersection of East and Branch streets near downtown Raleigh.

Officers engaged in a shootout with Routt after he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at them.

Master Trooper Harrison Nazal of Johnston County returned to fire and struck Routt, who died in a WakeMed hospital from his injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident.