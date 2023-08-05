Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.125

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.125 per share on the 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 3.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Tronox Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Tronox Holdings isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 6.5%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.50. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.7% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Tronox Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 32% per annum. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If profitability can be achieved soon and growth continues apace, this stock could certainly turn into a solid dividend payer.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Tronox Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Strong earnings growth means Tronox Holdings has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Tronox Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

