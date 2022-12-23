TRONAPP.SBS Introduces a cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, the ultimate way to earn passive income.

TRONAPP

TRONAPP.SBS is a cloud mining service uniquely built to simplify the process for users to rent suitable hashing power to mine cryptocurrencies.

LONDON,UK, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By increasing the popularity of digital currency, TRONAPP.SBS launches a cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, the ultimate way to earn passive income. The platform offers users a unique opportunity to earn passive income from their investments in cryptocurrency mining. This affordable cloud mining platform ensures that users can mine cryptocurrencies in an affordable manner.

Cloud mining is a process by which users can mine cryptocurrencies by opening an account with a service provider and renting out the hashing power for a nominal cost. TRONAPP.SBS offers a reliable and suitable way to participate in this process.



Through its future data analysis and reward programs, TRONAPP.SBS establishes a long-term strategic partnership with users. The cloud mining service on the Tron (TRX) network provides a convenient and efficient TRX mining experience to its users. At the same time, the platform supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including TRX, ETH, BNB, DOGE, BTC, and USDT (TRC20, ERC20, BEP20) are automatically converted to TRX.









TRONAPP.SBS offers basic accounts and wallet accounts to earn profit.

Basic account - Basic accounts are the initial primitive technology. As a miner, it earns a minimum percentage of the user's income daily, depending on the amount of TRX deposited.

Wallet account - Wallet accounts are used to invest in mining cycles. After incorporating TRX into the mining cycle, it offers a reasonable percentage of the initial investment, where daily returns will add up to a maximum amount of investment value. After the mining cycle is over, the entire amount, including the daily rate and principal invested in the mining cycle, will be returned to the wallet account immediately, and the full amount can be withdrawn.

The best way to earn money from the platform is through its affiliate/rebate program, which makes it one of the best cloud mining platforms in cryptocurrency. The most effective strategy to generate huge income is to form a team to get up to 18% rebates.

Furthermore, the users of TRONAPP.SBS can earn returns per 24 hours from their interest in basic mining machines. The platform provides a variety of encrypted currencies, including TRX, ETH, BNB, DOGE, BTC, and USDT (TRC20, ERC20, BEP20). Users can make deposits and withdrawals without any charges and can also invest in short-term mining products with month-to-month interest rates of minimum to maximum.

About TRONAPP.SBS:

TRONAPP.SBS is a subsidiary of Tron Limited, a company registered in the UK (No. 14225279) with its head office at 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU. TRONAPP.SBS was registered with the UK government on July 11, 2022, and now offers a cryptocurrency cloud mining platform to earn passive income.

CONTACT: Alex Oswald Tron Limited info at tronapp.sbs



