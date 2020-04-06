'Trolls World Tour' reviews land as sequel starts streaming online

Anna Kendrick returns in animated sequel 'Trolls: World Tour'. (Credit: Universal)

Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016 animated hit Trolls, has been rolled out as a digital rental so you can watch it at home while cinemas are closed around the world.

The Universal Pictures release, which features the vocal talents of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, was due to hit cinemas on 13 April, but was shifted to a digital release only as the coronavirus pandemic started closing cinemas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s available to rent now for £15.99 on all good digital platforms (Sky Store, Prime Video, Google Play etc), and will be released in North America on 10 April.

Reviews for the film have landed online today as safe-at-home critics share their thoughts about the musical comedy, inspired by the classic plastic toy range.

Read more: All the films released early on digital

Justin Lowe of The Hollywood Reporter says: “Trolls World Tour covers familiar ground, enhanced with some catchy musical and visual flourishes.”

Indiewire critic Eric Kohn praises its music-themed storyline saying it’s “a stupid movie with deep ambitions, energised by that trippy neon palette, and the occasional hot beat.”

Tim Grierson of Screendaily thinks its target audience will find much to enjoy saying: “the sequel works best when Poppy and Branch are riffing and flirting, but they’re still taking a backseat to the frantic pizzazz the movie keeps throwing at us.”

Variety’s Owen Glieberman feels it compares unfavourably to its predecessor saying: “this one is too cautious to match that blissed-out sparkle.”

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw agreed describing the sequel as: “another eyeball-frazzlingly multicoloured screensaver movie for little kids, with all the aspartame hyperactivity of the first film – but less of the fun.”

Trolls World Tour is available on VOD now.