‘Trolls World Tour’: FandangoNOW Reports That Movie Posts Best Weekend For Streaming Service

Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline

In the first round of news that Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour was a hit over the Easter weekend, FandangoNOW is claiming this morning that the movie was the most pre-ordered title of all-time in the streaming service’s history, the most-rented digital title on opening day, and the best-selling film (as far as rentals go) during its first three days of digital release.

No specific numbers — in either dollars or transactions — were provided.

Trolls World Tour was available for $19.99 as a 48-hour rental.

The previous champ for a 3-day digital rental on FandangoNOW was Universal/Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man.

FandangoNOW’s top 10 over the weekend which are comprised of purchases and rentals were:
1. Trolls World Tour
2. Bad Boys for Life
3. Sonic the Hedgehog
4. Birds of Prey
5. The Invisible Man
6. Dolittle
7. The Call of the Wild
8. Like a Boss
9. Bloodshot
10. Jumanji: The Next Level

