‘Trolls World Tour’: FandangoNOW Reports That Movie Posts Best Weekend For Streaming Service
Click here to read the full article.
In the first round of news that Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour was a hit over the Easter weekend, FandangoNOW is claiming this morning that the movie was the most pre-ordered title of all-time in the streaming service’s history, the most-rented digital title on opening day, and the best-selling film (as far as rentals go) during its first three days of digital release.
No specific numbers — in either dollars or transactions — were provided.
More from Deadline
Will 'Trolls World Tour' Profit Off Universal's Experimental VOD (& Drive-In Theater) Model?
Comcast's Xfinity Exec Rebecca Heap On Film Releases Without Theaters, Peacock's Outlook And Meeting Viewer Demand Surge
'Glass' Breaks Into No. 22 Spot On Deadline's 2019 Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament
Trolls World Tour was available for $19.99 as a 48-hour rental.
The previous champ for a 3-day digital rental on FandangoNOW was Universal/Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man.
FandangoNOW’s top 10 over the weekend which are comprised of purchases and rentals were:
1. Trolls World Tour
2. Bad Boys for Life
3. Sonic the Hedgehog
4. Birds of Prey
5. The Invisible Man
6. Dolittle
7. The Call of the Wild
8. Like a Boss
9. Bloodshot
10. Jumanji: The Next Level
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Cases Hit 500,000 As Daily U.S. Death Toll Passes 2,000 For First Time - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.