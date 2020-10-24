After Troll Calls Joe Biden's Father-Son Photo ‘Creepy,’ Heartwarming Pictures Flood In

Valerie Howes

When right-wing commentator and TV host John Cardillo tweeted his disdain for a portrait of presidential candidate and former U.S. vice president Joe Biden kissing his son, the Internet responded in the most beautiful way.

The photo shows Biden holding his youngest son, 50-year-old Hunter Biden, and kissing him on the cheek. On seeing the black-and-white portrait, Cardillo took to Twitter to ask his 270,000 followers: “Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?” He followed up with a tweet saying, “Good morning to everyone except the creepy Bidens and their creepy staged pics.”

The response from Liz Plank, a Canadian (but U.S.-based) journalist and the author of “For the Love of Men: From Toxic To A More Mindful Representation,” was to invite men to “reply with a picture of their dad holding them.”

And the Internet delivered:

 

“He passed away 4 years ago, and he was a champion for me and my recovery from an opiate addiction,” recalled Twitter user @keithmbrennan.

 

Biochemist and professor @DrKyle shared this sweet father-son nap shot:

 

 

“My father passed long ago. We often embraced each other and would kiss on the cheek,” wrote Twitter user Lorenzo T Flores. “Boy do I wish I could hold him again...”

 

Continue reading on HuffPost