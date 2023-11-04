Trojans Rugby Club celebrates a century in Saint John

A picture of the Trojans Rugby Club after a game against UNB in Saint John in 1923. (Submitted by Dave McPherson - image credit)

One of Saint John's oldest sporting franchises is celebrating 100 years with a party, and a sneak peek at new facilities.

The Trojans Rugby Club has been a fixture of the city's sports scene for over a century.

The rugby team started as just one of the many sports played by the then Trojans Athletic Club, including baseball, basketball and hockey.

"We're one of a handful of clubs in Canada that have a history that long," said Dave McPherson, co-chair of the club's centennial celebrations.

While the club is celebrating 100 years of play this weekend, they actually first took the pitch a little earlier.

In 1922 the Trojans and St. Peter's athletic clubs announced their intentions to start clubs, after years of neglect of the sport in the port city.

This had rugby fans in the city excited.

"The lovers of football should see some real contests here this fall as there is unlimited material in the city for two fast teams," said the Daily Telegraph on Sept. 9, 1922.

The Trojans would have their first match against the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton on September 30, 1922.

They would lose the match 5-0, but did their city proud.

"The visiting team was rather a surprise, showing better condition than was expected and being aggressive at all stages," wrote the Daily Telegraph on October 2, 1922.

A birds-eye view of the Trojans new clubhouse.

McPherson said the club has seen several boom periods, including the interwar years of the late 20s and early 30s, and the 60s when a crop of British immigrants brought their love of the game to the city.

But the club is also going through a boom now with 350 members at all levels, and importantly a growing youth cohort.

"Rookie rugby, last year we had, I think it was about 40 members," said McPherson.

"This summer we had 100. So the club's growing leaps and bounds every year."

And the team is getting ready for that growth.

They're building a new clubhouse and community centre above Hazen White Field, where they currently play.

The Trojans, as they look today, after winning the provincial championship earlier this year.

The Trojans, as they look today, after winning the provincial championship earlier this year. (Trojans Rugby Club/Facebook)

"We're basically all closed in right at the moment, the electrical's in, doors are 90 per cent, windows are all in," said McPherson.

"We should, by the spring of 2024, be doing ribbon cutting."

In addition to sports activities, McPherson said the Trojan House Community Centre will be the headquarters for the team's volunteer and charitable activities.

The centenary weekend will feature a meet-and-greet with more than 250 former and current players, several games on Saturday and a banquet Saturday evening.

McPherson said the sport and the club have meant a lot to him, providing him with plenty of friends, memories and lessons … lessons the club is looking to pass on to young players.

"You know, somebody falls down, you give them a hand and help them up and that's both on the pitch and off the pitch," said McPherson.