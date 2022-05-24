Trocars Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the trocars market are Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, CooperSurgical Inc, CONMED Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, LaproSurge, Purple Surgical, Unimax medical systems Inc, and Olympus Corporation.

The global trocars market is expected to grow from $0.64 billion in 2021 to $0.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is expected to grow to $0.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.



The trocars market consists of sales of trocars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture trocars.A trocar is a medical or veterinary device made up of an awl, a cannula, and a seal.



Trocars are sharp-pointed surgical devices that puncture a bodily cavity and offer intra-abdominal access when used with a cannula. It is a type of instrument used in surgeries to insert various surgical implements into blood vessels and to allow the escape of gas and fluid from body organs.



The main types of trocars are disposable trocars, reposable trocars, reusable trocars, and accessories.The disposable trocars can be used only once which is for single use and then discarded.



Disposable trocars typically have valve designs that enable instrumentation to pass through easily and safety mechanisms that minimize the likelihood of visceral injury from the trocar point. The different types of tip include bladeless trocars, optical trocars, bladed trocars, blunt trocars and are used in general surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, bariatric surgery, others.



The increasing aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of age-related ailments thus contributing to the growth of the trocars market over coming years.The elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world and it is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Several routine surgical procedures are being gradually replaced by laparoscopic techniques in the older population.During laparoscopic surgery, trocars are inserted through the abdomen to cause minimal invasion to a patient.



According to the World Population Ageing Report, in 2019, the world’s population of people aged 65 and up was 703 million, with the number of people aged 65 and up expected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. Therefore, the increasing aging population drives the growth of the trocars market.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the trocars market.The companies in the market are increasingly investing in improving the technology of trocars, which reduces the scope of error and makes the procedure better.



For instance, in March 2019, Fujifilm, a Japan-based provider of minimally invasive surgical solutions launched Fujifilm InterLock Trocar based on Chip-on-Tip technology. The Fujifilm InterLock trocar is a new tandem motion visualization device that allows a surgeon to simultaneously handle a laparoscope and a hand instrument with one hand.



In March 2021, Vernacare, UK-based infection prevention, and hygiene product manufacturer acquired Robinson Healthcare for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition continues Vernacare’s buy and build strategy and increases the Group’s turnover to $167.5 million (£120m) annually. Robinson Healthcare is a UK-based company that manufactures single-use surgical instruments such as trocars, injection-molded single-use sterile devices, and steel-polymer composite devices.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the trocars market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



