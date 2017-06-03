Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019

LONDON (Reuters) - British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organizers announced on Saturday.

Moto2 is the feeder series to the top MotoGP category.

Commercial rights holder Dorna said in a statement that Triumph would supply a race-tuned 765cc engine based on the powerplant from the Triumph Street Triple bike.

Honda have powered the category since it began in 2010 as a replacement for the old 250cc two-stroke class.

"This is a significant moment for Triumph that brings an exciting new chapter to our 110-year racing history and builds on our celebrated TT and Supersport race winning triple engines," said Triumph's chief commercial officer Paul Stroud.

