Trisura Group to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 4th, 2021 and Hold Earnings Conference Call the Following Day

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading international specialty insurance provider, will release its third quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.



The company will hold its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, November 5th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call participants will be David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:

A replay of the call will be available through the link above.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the US and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

