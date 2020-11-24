Tristram Shapeero: Director apologises for mocking size of actor Lukas Gage’s apartment

(Rex/Instagram)

Tristram Shapeero, the director of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has apologised after appearing to mock the size of Euphoria star Lukas Gage’s apartment during a Zoom audition.

Last week, Gage shared a video where the British director can be heard insulting his apartment, thinking he was on mute.

“These poor people living in these tiny apartments…” he can be heard saying. “I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV.”

Shapeero stops speaking when Gage winces and says: “Ooh… yeah unmuted. I know it’s a s***y apartment but that’s why give me this job and I’ll get a better one.”

After a painful silence, the director, who was not identified until days later, apologises and says he is “mortified”.

“I am so, so sorry, Lukas,” he says.

In an open letter published in Deadline, Shapeero took responsibility for the comments and apologised.

“Despite what is probably wise advice: to say the least possible and let this pass, I have decided to come forward, take responsibility, make the apology Mr Gage deserves, and offer some background for my unacceptable and insensitive remarks,” he wrote.

He offered Gage a “sincere and unvarnished apology” for his “offensive words” and “unprofessional behaviour”.

Shapeero added: “It was emotional to see actors work so hard to win the few parts available and we were deeply moved by the passion of these young people under the extraordinary circumstances. I was using the word ‘poor’ in the sense of deserving sympathy, as opposed to any economic judgment.

"My words were being spoken from a genuine place of appreciation for what the actors were having to endure, stuck in confined spaces, finding it within themselves to give a role-winning performance under these conditions.”

Shapeero reiterated that he is “mortified” by his actions and is moving forward as a more “empathetiic man and focused director”.

