Tristen Chernove collects 2 silver medals at para-cycling track worlds

Tristen Chernove of Cranbrook, B.C., came up half a bike length short on Saturday, finishing second to Maurice Eckhard of Spain in the men's C2 final omnium race at the para-cycling track world championships in Milton, Ont.

The 2016 triple Paralympic medallist also won a silver medal in the overall omnium championship to give him three of Canada's four medals at the event after Chernove capture silver in the men's C2 kilo time trial.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old attacked in the final lap and a half and rode a smart and tactical race after Eckhard had opened a gap on the competition at Mattamy National Cycling Centre.

"I reeled him in," said Chernove of Eckhard, "but was just a second or two too late. I feel good about the race and the way I raced.

WATCH | Chernove takes silver in the men's C2 final omnium race:

Triple medallist at 2018 track worlds

"I stepped up my confidence again after a pretty rough start to the weekend. Maurice got the win, which is terrific for him."

Chernove, who is married with two daughters, is a former paddle sports racer who broke his back in 2001 when he crashed through the windshield of a bus that went down a river bank in Mexico.

In 2009, Chernove was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie Tooth, a degenerative but non-life threatening disease that affects his lower legs.

He won three medals at the track world championships in 2018 and was a double medallist at road worlds.

Other Canadian results Saturday: