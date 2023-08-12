Tristel (LON:TSTL) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Tristel (LON:TSTL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tristel:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = UK£5.3m ÷ (UK£38m - UK£4.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Tristel has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.6% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

In the above chart we have measured Tristel's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Tristel doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Tristel's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Tristel's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 48% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Tristel and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

