Tristan Thompson's Son Prince Looks Grown Up Celebrating His Birthday with Mom Jordan Craig

"You’ll always be Mommy’s Baby," she wrote alongside photos of their special outing

Jordan Craig/Instagram Prince Thompson and Jordan Craig

Jordan Craig went all out to celebrate the holiday season and her little boy turning 7.

The fashion influencer, 32, shared photos from son Prince Oliver celebrating with her and some friends at the Beverly Hills hotel, getting dressed up and posing among the area's exquisite holiday decor.

"You’re no longer a baby but you’ll always be Mommy’s Baby🥹♥️✨ #TheBig7," she wrote.

Prince, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, celebrated his birthday on Dec. 12.



In October, Craig's sister, Kai, shared a post on Instagram, appearing to call out the NBA star, 32, for his “inexcusable” behavior when parenting her nephew.

Prince was born in 2016. Ahead of the birth of Thompson’s first baby, the NBA player and Khloé Kardashian began dating in September 2016 when Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s first child.

Since Prince's birth, the NBA pro has welcomed three more children: Theo, whom he shares with model Maralee Nichols, in December 2021, as well as True in April 2018 and Tatum in July 2022 with Kardashian.

In an Instagram post responding to the second episode of the fourth season of The Kardashians — where Tristan is seen interacting with Tatum and True while temporarily residing at Khloé’s home — Kai explained that for the past seven years, she has tried to “refrain from speaking up” to respect her sister's privacy."

“It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince. The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it's for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable,” Kai wrote.

Jordan Craig/ Instagram Jordan Craig and son Prince

Kai claimed at the end of the post that Thompson “hasn't even inquired where Prince goes to school now.” Kai explained, “Despite it all, my sister continues to work multiple jobs as she has since she was 16 years old so that Prince will never have to feel a difference."

"But regardless, stepping up for your son is not all about money it's about the time spent. @RealTristan13 you are NOT a good father if you can't be a good father to ALL of your children," concluded Kai.

Neither Jordan nor Tristan have publicly addressed the comments since they were made.

Read the original article on People.