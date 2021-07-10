Tristan Thompson Threatens Lamar Odom as They Both Leave Flirty Comments on Khloé Kardashian's Photo

Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian, Lamar Odom

Tristan Thompson is feeling territorial over Khloé Kardashian.

On Friday, Khloé shared a photo on Instagram, featuring herself rinsing her hair in an outdoor shower while sporting a brown bikini. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's post, 37, attracted two of her ex partners to the comments section: Thompson and Lamar Odom.

In his now-deleted comment, which was captured by CommentsByCelebs, Odom wrote: "Hottie" alongside a series of heart-eyed and fire emojis. Thompson, on the other hand, left a series of hearts and drooling emojis.

However, Thompson — whom PEOPLE confirmed split from the Good American mogul once again last month — didn't appear too happy to see Odom in the comments, tagging him in a threatening message under the post.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, referencing the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.

This is the second time this week that Thompson has left a flirtatious comment on Kardashian's Instagram. The Boston Celtics player commented with several heart-eyed emojis under her previous post, which featured a throwback photo of Kardashian standing on the beach in a sheer blue long-sleeved bodycon dress.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian remains "very loyal" to Thompson — who is also the father of her 3-year-old daughter True — despite their recent split.

"For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," the insider told PEOPLE. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."

"She doesn't like when people criticize him," the source continued. "He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually."

In June, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson had called it quits once again.

Though the exes are no longer together, a source told PEOPLE this week that Thompson is "still trying to get Khloé back. He hasn't given up and he doesn't think the door is closed."

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was made public in September 2016. The following year, PEOPLE confirmed that they were expecting their now 3-year-old daughter True. But just days before Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, news broke that Thompson had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.

They spent that summer rebuilding their relationship, but in February 2019, they split again after reports surfaced that Thompson had hooked up with Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. (Woods adamantly denied that they had sex but said they kissed after a long night of drinking.)

In June 2020, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were back on, and they spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic together in L.A. with their daughter. A year later the pair split again amid more cheating allegations.

Thompson and Kardashian have not addressed the recent claims publicly.