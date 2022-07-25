Tristan Thompson and Son Prince, 5, Wear Matching T-Shirts in Cute Car Selfie

tristan thompson

tristan thompson/instagram

Tristan Thompson is twinning with his little boy.

Over the weekend, the Chicago Bulls player, 31, shared a sweet selfie on his Instagram Story with his 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, wearing matching t-shirts while smiling in the car together.

In the cute snap, Thompson and Prince both sport plain white t-shirts as they flash big smiles. Prince also paired his look with a gold chain necklace with a maple leaf.

"Matching 😎," the athlete captioned the picture.

Along with Prince, Thompson is also dad to 4-year-old daughter True, whom he welcomed with Khloé Kardashian in 2018. The athlete and Kardashian are set to soon welcome their second baby together.

A representative for Kardashian told PEOPLE earlier this month, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

Back in January 2021, Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still with Kardashian, writing in an Instagram Story in part, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

Thompson later apologized to The Kardashians star at the time, writing, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

He added: "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Thompson's latest cheating scandal played out on the premiere season of The Kardashians on Hulu.