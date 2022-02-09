  • Oops!
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter True, 3, Following Paternity Drama

Vanessa Etienne
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Tristan Thompson
    Tristan Thompson
    Canadian professional basketball player

Tristan Thompson is spending some quality time with his little girl.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old NBA star shared a photo on his Instagram Story with his daughter True, whom he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian.

Thompson smiled while hugging the 3½-year-old as she sat on his lap, pairing the sweet father-daughter snap with two red heart emojis.

True, Tristan Thompson
True, Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Thompson and Kardashian, 37, have been working to co-parent True since their latest breakup. The photo with his daughter comes after the basketball player shared a cryptic message about facing "demons" following his recent paternity case scandal.

"Sometimes you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness," he wrote on his Instagram Story late January. "Hide from your demons and they'll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset."

In December, news broke that a woman named Maralee Nichols was suing Thompson for child support and other pregnancy-related fees, claiming that he had fathered her child.

The Sacramento Kings player initially disputed the paternity of the baby, who was born on Dec. 1, but confirmed that the child is indeed his last month.

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message About Facing 'Demons' After Paternity Drama

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with True

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued.

On a second Instagram Story slide, Thompson apologized to ex Khloé Kardashian, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

In addition to True and his new baby, Thompson also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

