Tristan Thompson posts about ‘switching lanes’ after welcoming second baby with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has shared a new Instagram post with a caption about “switching lanes” after the NBA player welcomed his second child with Khloe Kardashian.

Earlier this month, the former couple became parents to a baby boy who was born via surrogate. News of the pregnancy first broke in July this year, with a representative for Kardashian describing it as a “beautiful blessing” at the time.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement said.

The timeline suggested that the decision to conceive the baby would have been taken before it was revealed in December 2021 that Thompson had been unfaithful to Kardashian and fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Court documents showed that Thompson slept with Nichols in March 2021, while he was in a relationship with Kardashian.

Late on Thursday night (11 August), Thompson posted a picture of himself, wearing a black, floral shirt, with a caption that read: “I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realise we aren’t all built the same #DontTryMe.”

The caption appears to be a modified take on the lyrics of MP2K13‘s song “Self Made”.

The track begins with: “I never switched sides//I just switched lanes// Got older and realised//Everybody ain’t the same.”

Thompson’s post received criticism from Kardashian’s fans (Instagram @realtristan13)

Kardashian’s fans reacted to the post with comments about Thompson “switching baby mamas”, with one person writing: “Not sides, just women right?”

Another fan commented: “Not too damn wise. Still creeping and making babies”.

Kardashian’s reaction to Thompson’s indifelity was documented on the latest series of The Kardashians.

Reading the court documents filed by Thompson while on the phone to her older sister, Kim, Kardashian is heard saying: “What the f*** is this?”

She also told half-sister Kendall Jenner that she “wanted to believe that Tristan could change”, adding: “I wanted to trust him.”

Kardashian and Thompson first began dating in 2016, but have had a tumultuous relationship due to Thompson’s repeated infidelity.

Story continues

Last month, Thompson was photographed holding hands with a woman in Mykonos.

Fan account Kardashian Social shared the video of Thompson and the unidentified brunette (first obtained by TMZ) with a caption addressed “to everyone that’s freaking out” about it.

The full caption read: “Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s representative, they haven’t spoken since December besides co-parenting so I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due.”

Kardashian “liked” the post, appearing to agree with the caption.