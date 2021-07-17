Tristan Thompson Bonds with Son Prince Over Space Jam: A New Legacy in Cute Clip

Tristan Thompson and Prince

Tristan Thompson is reliving a childhood classic with his son.

The Boston Celtics player, 30, bonded with 4½-year-old son Prince over Space Jam: A New Legacy in an adorable video he posted to his Instagram Story on Saturday. "Movie time!!!!" Thompson wrote with the clip.

"What are you ready to watch?" he asked Prince, who pointed at their giant TV and said, "Space Jam!" Thompson hyped up his oldest child, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. "Let's go!" the proud dad exclaimed.

He followed up the clip with a cute pajama-clad selfie of the two of them cuddled up on the couch to watch the sequel's star LeBron James, whom he tagged in the story.

Tristan Thompson and Prince

Tristan Thompson

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player was the perfect age for the original Space Jam when it premiered in 1996, starring Michael Jordan and all our favorite Looney Tunes characters in a basketball battle royale against the Monstars.

In the sequel, which is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max, King James attempts to rescue his fictional son from a rogue AI in the extensive digital Warner Bros. universe, requiring him to team up with the Tune Squad and take on the Goon Squad in a fight for their freedom.

Thompson previously enjoyed a father/daughter day with True, 3, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian. He posted a sweet video earlier this week of himself giving the toddler a manicure. "Gotta keep my babygirl right," the father of two wrote with the video.

Although he and Kardashian, 37, split again last month, the exes remain close. "For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," a source recently told PEOPLE. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."

"He will always be special to her," the insider added. "It's very possible that they will get back together eventually."