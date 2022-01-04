Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Khloé Kardashian After Positive Paternity Test

Tristan Thompson has confirmed that he is the father of a baby boy who was recently born to Maralee Nichols, a woman from Houston.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son," Thompson shared on his Instagram Story. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He also issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian and their daughter, True. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he said. "My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you."

According to TMZ, the now father of three was sued by Nichols for child support back in December 2021 and was reportedly offered $75,000 USD to keep their child a secret. Additionally, Nichols claimed that she and Thompson got together in March while the athlete was still in a relationship with Kardashian.

As of writing, the Good American founder has not commented on the news. Stay tuned while we wait for more information to surface.