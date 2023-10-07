Tristan Thompson Accused Of Ignoring His Oldest Son: ‘Appalling And Inexcusable’

Tristan Thompson has been accused of ignoring his oldest son, Prince, 6, after he was showered with praise for his parenting skills on a recent episode of the Hulu reality show “The Kardashians.”

The NBA player, who recently signed a one-year contract to reunite with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was called out for his “appalling and inexcusable” behavior by the sister of his ex, Jordan Craig.

On Thursday, Kai Craig shared a lengthy Instagram post accusing Thompson of “ignoring” Prince and seemingly showing more support for his other children and young family members of his more recent ex, Khloé Kardashian, than his firstborn child. Thompson and Kardashian share a 5-year-old daughter, True, and son, Tatum, 1.

Kai Craig called out Kim Kardashian for appearing “insensitive” since the Skims co-founder was filmed boasting about Thompson’s presence in True and Tatum’s lives and the lives of her own four children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” she wrote in the statement. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.”

She continued, “The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”

Kai Craig then directed her attention toward Kim Kardashian, saying that Thompson “literally ignores his children.”

“That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character,” she said.

She then charged that Thompson had long stopped paying the amount of child support that had been previously reported and that he had also allegedly stopped paying Prince’s school tuition.

Story continues

“He hasn’t even inquired where Prince goes to school now,” she said before noting that her sister works “multiple jobs.”

Then Kai Craig added, “[Tristan] you are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your children.”

A representative for Thompson has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson photographed together on Jan. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson photographed together on Jan. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

During last week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian was filmed praising Thompson in a confessional interview, calling him a “good person and friend,” despite cheating on her sister Khloé Kardashian multiple times over the years.

The older Kardashian added that Thompson “stepped up” and has even helped her with her kids by attending her son’s games and taking him out to dinner.

Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s on-and-off relationship have made headlines over the years due to the basketball player’s multiple cheating scandals.

Their relationship appeared to end after Thompson acknowledged in January 2022 that he fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian — and they were expecting their son via surrogacy.

The athlete’s child with Nichols, a boy named Theo, was born in December 2021.

Thompson and Khloé Kardashian went public with their relationship in the fall of 2016, while Jordan Craig was pregnant with Prince. In October 2016, Khloé Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram of her hand over Thompson’s hand with a heart emoji in the post’s caption.

Jordan Craig gave birth to Prince in December 2016, according to People. Thompson posted a photo on Instagram of him hugging Khloé Kardashian that same month on Christmas Day.

“Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours,” he captioned the post.

Khloé Kardashian said that she had forgiven Thompson for cheating multiple times in an episode of “The Kardashians” that aired in July.

“Yeah, I forgive Tristan, doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done,” she said at the time. “But I forgive Tristan for me. ’Cause I gotta let that shit go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding on to this bullshit.”

Rumors started swirling again earlier this year that the pair had reconciled. But Khloé Kardashian posted on Instagram in May to shut down rumors that she had rekindled her romance with the athlete.

Related...