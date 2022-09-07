Benedetti delivers a long concerto short on ideas, plus the best of September’s classical concerts

Ivan Hewett
·17 min read
Nicola Benedetti - Craig Gibson
Proms, Søndergård/Benedetti, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall ★★★☆☆

Nicola Benedetti's presence at the Proms always guarantees a full Albert Hall, and her fans got full value here in at least one sense: playing the longest violin concerto in her repertoire, she was on stage with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra for 45 minutes. But it felt like a very long 45 minutes, since the duration of Wynton Marsalis's Violin Concerto in D far exceeds its inspiration.

Marsalis's work sets up an expectation it can never fulfil: that "in D" label comes loaded with associations of two of the greatest violin concertos, by Beethoven and Brahms. Maybe it is intended as a joke, but like much else in this distended and fitfully drawn out score it falls flat. Since it was premiered as long ago as 2015 by Benedetti (for whom it was written) and subsequently recorded, the Proms ought to have known better, though perhaps they need to keep onside with the enthusiasms of Benedetti, now director of the Edinburgh Festival.

She certainly poured her heart into this performance, making the most of those few promising ideas Marsalis never really develops. Long, lyrical lines give the opening a suspenseful, storytelling mood, yet the music spreads itself thinly as delicate violin phrases alternate with big-band climaxes. The four movements, likened by the composer to the four corners of the world, sound too much the same: a world as seen from transcontinental airport lounges.

Neither really a rondo nor burlesque, the second 'Rondo Burlesque' movement leads via a seemingly endless cadenza (in dialogue with drum kit) to a 'Blues' movement, which lives more languidly up to its title. In the 'Hootenanny' finale, barn dance meets cèilidh before the soloist eventually leaves the stage, still playing as the music fades.

The rest of this Anglo-American programme was made up of suites drawn from stage works, opening with Thomas Adès's Three-Piece Suite from Powder Her Face, his 1995 opera on the scandal-hit life of Margaret, Duchess of Argyll. Biting and brittle, all three movements are consistent in their heartlessness yet brilliantly orchestrated, and they were conducted with playful precision by Thomas Søndergård, the RSNO's music director recently announced to succeed Osma Vänskä at the Minnesota Orchestra.

Britten's Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes got a broad-brush treatment that missed some of their menacing chill, but the Symphonic Dances from Bernstein's West Side Story mixed hijinks with haunting beauty and finally revealed the concert's heart. JA

Proms, BBC SO/Kanellakis, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★☆

Karina Kanellakis conducts the BBC SO at the Proms - Chris Christodoulou
Karina Kanellakis conducts the BBC SO at the Proms - Chris Christodoulou

Despite its reputation as a bastion of tradition, the Proms is actually super-keen to appear up-to-the-minute. Sometimes, as with the Gaming Prom some weeks back, it simply celebrates a new trend wholeheartedly. At Monday night’s Prom, there was a brand-new piece, bTunes, by Franco-American composer Betsy Jolas, which did something different, registering a new trend while holding it at a critical distance – as you’d expect from a composer who’s just turned 96 and has seen many trends come and go.

bTunes is a wry reflection on “playlist” culture and its horrible tendency to shrink our attention span, cast in the form of bite-sized fragments of piano pieces that Jolas has composed over the years, woven into a dialogue with orchestra. It begins with a moment of comedy, as the orchestral leader Stephen Bryant rose to his feet and reluctantly “conducted” a few throat-clearing cymbal crashes and peremptory plucked notes. Eventually, soloist Nicholas Hodges and conductor Karina Kanellakis stumbled in, miming embarrassment at being late, and took over.

There then followed a quick-fire series of musical-snapshots, none lasting more than about 20 seconds. We heard explosions of Lisztian/modernist heroics brilliantly despatched by Hodges, mock-pompous fanfares, mock-modernist plinks and plunks, and just occasionally a haunting moment of utter stillness.  It was amusingly self-deflating and eccentric in the way Erik Satie’s music might have been, if he had lived in the era of postwar modernism. Beneath the restlessness, you could dimly discern the presence of a guiding musical thread, and thanks to that the danger inherent in a piece commenting on the inconsequential nature of playlists – which is that it ends up being inconsequential itself – was just about kept at bay.

On either side of this piece of musical thistledown were two works of reassuring seriousness and solidity. First came Beethoven’s Creatures of Prometheus overture, launched with such explosive force under Kanellakis’s incisive baton I almost jumped out of my seat. After the interval came Mahler’s First Symphony, a piece so overplayed I always wonder how the next performance could possibly make it seem new. But I needn’t have worried. Kanellakis’s conducting reminded us this is a young man’s symphony by giving it a vernal freshness and urgency, and she clearly inspired the players to give their all. This was the BBC Symphony Orchestra’s 11th Prom, but they played with the same fire and delicacy as on the First Night. How do they do it? IH

LSO/Simon Rattle, Barbican ★★★★☆

A light touch: soloist Lucy Crowe with Simon Rattle - Mark Allan
A light touch: soloist Lucy Crowe with Simon Rattle - Mark Allan

Ahead of the pack as usual, Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra launched their new season with no less than six British pieces, ranging from Henry Purcell to a brand-new piece from Julian Anderson.

Visionary strangeness laced with nostalgia and humour were the keynotes. We heard the first of them in the opening piece, Purcell’s anthem Remember not, Lord, our offences, sung with heart-warming intensity by the London Symphony Chorus from the balcony above our heads to observe social distancing. Without missing a beat Rattle swung round to the platform to face the orchestra’s massed brass and percussion for Michael Tippett’s fanfare-like Praeludium, composed for the 40th anniversary of the BBC in 1962. Its interwoven patterns of strident outcries, lyrical horn leaps and muttering percussion recalled Tippett’s opera King Priam, but the very juicy closing harmony and muted brass suggested he’d been listening to the great jazz composer Gil Evans as well.

A brand-new piece adds an extra frisson to an opening night, and it duly arrived in the shape of Julian Anderson’s Exiles, which received a partial premiere of two of its three parts. The piece itself was touched by the pandemic, with a text combining an email from a Moroccan composer trapped at home because of Covid, a poem on the subject of exile by the Romanian modernist composer Horatio Radelescu, and those unutterably tragic lines about the Jewish captivity in Babylon from Psalm 137.

Faced with those texts you’d expect a composer to strike a tone of deep mourning but the opening was surprisingly light. Anderson has always had a gift for evoking the paradisal innocence of the world in glowing colours, which is moving in itself, but it did seem as if the music was so entranced by its own radiance it forgot to register the words’ deeper undertow.

Lightness was also the keynote of Judith Weir’s Natural History, a setting of mysteriously wise Taoist texts about animal and human nature, and their connection with the vast Nature all around them. Twenty years ago at its UK premiere I was riveted by Weir’s way of summoning deep thoughts and feelings with the lightest touch, and if anything that touch seemed even more unerring the second time round, especially with such a moving soloist as Lucy Crowe.

As if all that weren’t enough we had Vaughan Williams’s Pastoral Symphony, its hints of First World War-inspired unease made especially poignant under Rattle’s urgent direction, and Peter Maxwell Davies’s rumbustious Orkney Wedding and Sunrise, complete with bagpiper Robert Jordan in full regalia. Our spirits might have fallen, with the ending of the Proms; thank you LSO for actually raising them higher.

Proms, Hallé/Elder, Royal Albert Hall, ★★★☆☆

Mark Elder with the Hallé at the Proms - BBC/Chris Christodoulou
Mark Elder with the Hallé at the Proms - BBC/Chris Christodoulou

Over the past fortnight, it feels as though the Proms have found their form. The first few weeks seemed muted, as if audiences couldn’t quite believe they were happening. Now the numbers have swelled, people have lost their nervousness (mask-wearers are now definitely in the minority) and one feels that familiar warm appreciation emanating from the Prommers packed into the arena.

Their warmth was certainly deserved at Monday night’s Prom from the Hallé Orchestra and its Music Director Mark Elder, which was terrific, even though the first piece was more of a puzzle than a delight. This was the belated premiere of a 250th-anniversary tribute to Beethoven from very distinguished Korean composer Unsuk Chin. The title “Subito con forza” – Suddenly, with force – seemed an apt one, as Beethoven’s genius was essentially explosive. No other composer could pack so much expressive force into a single unexpected loud chord, and the very opening of Chin’s piece reminded us of that, with its blatant echo of Beethoven’s Coriolan overture (which was fresh in our ears, as it was played at the Proms only a few days ago).

Chin gave Beethoven’s opening gesture a startling modernist edge, with jangling high percussion. The effect was comic but also sinister, an ambiguous mood sustained through all the twists and turns that followed, with fleeting bits of Beethoven’s music including the Emperor Concerto grinning at us as if from a distorting mirror. Brilliant though Chin’s five-minute jeu d’esprit was, it felt as if Beethoven was being reduced to his nightmares, which seemed a strange sort of homage.

It was a relief to turn to the poetry and human dignity of the real thing, with Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto. Many pianists strive to give the work’s modest opening phrase a special intimate warmth, as if to create depth of feeling in something that could seem ordinary. Grosvenor had no such worries. He just played it with surpassing, easy elegance, without any self-conscious striving after depth, and as a result this phrase and everything that followed glowed naturally – a quality beautifully echoed by the orchestra and Elder.

In the slow movement, Grosvenor went beyond elegance, giving his pleading responses to the orchestra’s stern phrases a massive sculptured weight, even though they were tiny in volume. Time seemed to be distended, even though Grosvenor never veered from the tempo set by Elder and the orchestra – one of those mysterious, magical effects that defy logic, that only the best performers can bring off.

The final piece, Saint-Saëns’s Organ Symphony has always been a Proms favourite, as it gives a chance to show off the hall’s mighty organ and revel in sumptuous, ear-drenching sound. This performance gave us that pleasure in full, but it also shone a light on the music’s subtleties, thanks to Anna Lapwood’s expressive shaping of the organ part, and Elder’s careful attention to balance, especially in the slow movement with its delicate plucked accompaniment. It laid a spell on us that all the noise and tumult of the finale couldn’t dispel. IH

Proms, Semyon Bychkov & BBC Symphony Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall ★★★☆☆

Semyon Bychkov conducted the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall - Petra Hajska
Semyon Bychkov conducted the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall - Petra Hajska

If you were to rank this year’s Proms programmes in terms of being “challenging and original”, this is the one that would score nul points. It had the most hackneyed shape for a concert – overture, concerto, symphony – and the three pieces themselves, Beethoven’s Coriolan overture, Schumann’s Piano Concerto and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No 3 (Scottish) are so familiar, they can seem like coins worn flat from over-use.

But it’s a large part of the mission of any orchestra to shine a new light on well-worn masterpieces, and on this occasion the BBC Symphony Orchestra often achieved it. That owed much to the man on the podium, Semyon Bychkov, who holds the orchestra’s prestigious Günter Wand Conducting Chair. The players clearly love him, and whenever he leads them, the orchestra sounds subtly different, very fine-grained and transparent and yet massive – a paradox with lots of expressive potential.

That was a boon in Beethoven’s overture, which portrays a Roman hero torn between a desire for revenge on the city that banished him and the pleadings of his mother and wife not to join the enemy. It can sound like a proper psychodrama, with fast driven tempos, but that’s not Bychkov’s way. The plaintive oboe melody – beautifully played by Alison Teale –  caught the anguish of the mother and wife, and the pounding dissonant chords were like the impotent pounding of Coriolan’s fists. But this is a Roman hero after all, not some modern neurotic, who in the end decides to kill himself. He keeps his honour intact, which is what this constrained and dignified performance told us.

Schumann’s Piano Concerto is worlds away in its quicksilver dreaminess, and here the results were not so happy. The performance certainly had some eloquent moments: the soloist Kirill Gerstein found a gentle silvery tone, and in the yearning melody of the first movement, he anticipated the beat by a fraction to seize its heart-fluttering quality. But he and Bychkov didn’t really gel rhythmically. The beginning felt blurred, and overall the performance seemed constrained, and the second movement was almost sluggish. It lacked that essential element of emotional wildness which brings the music’s Biedermeier cosiness to life.

Then it was on to the grey, severe landscapes of Mendelssohn’s Symphony No 3 (Scottish). At the opening, Bychkov and the orchestra found a telling way of making the music emerge from a colouristic rustle into full-blown lyric grandeur, as if a ruined castle were emerging from the mist. But the effect wasn’t just picturesque: at this hushed volume, you could hear the keening phrase in the cellos, which gave this opening an anxious, pathetic feeling.

That subtle intertwining of colour and expressivity was evident throughout. There were so many different shades of grey, sometimes with a silvery highlight, as if the sun had briefly emerged. And combined with this was a real sense of progression from the gloom of the first movement to the consoling hymn of the last. Mendelssohn’s triumphantly pious closing chorales never wholly convince me, but this performance came close.

John Eliot Gardiner and the English Baroque Soloists at the Proms - BBC/Chris Christodoulou
John Eliot Gardiner and the English Baroque Soloists at the Proms - BBC/Chris Christodoulou

Proms, Monteverdi Choir & English Baroque Soloists/Gardiner, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★★

The comfort of the familiar is one thing the Proms can offer in troubled times, and John Eliot Gardiner directing his own orchestra and chorus certainly counts. They’ve been mainstays of the festival since the 1970s.

In those days, he was the gimlet-eyed seeker after the “truth” of early music, scorning the over-emotive, over-rich sound of conventional orchestras and singers, and determined to scrub the dust of centuries off composers from Monteverdi to Mozart. Was it a more mellow Sir John we saw on Wednesday night, more conciliatory towards those traditional ways of performing which in recent years have crept back into the performance of “early music”?

Yes and no. If anything, the sheer dramatic surprise he brought to the programme of two sacred pieces by Handel and one by Bach was even more startling, the motoric energy even more irresistible. Gardiner knows the value of fresh young voices, and the Monteverdi choir looked and sounded younger than ever. They were few in number compared to the vast choirs we normally see during the Proms, but they had no difficulty in filling that space.

The first piece was actually a Proms “first”: Handel’s solo cantata Donna che in ciel (Our Lady who art in Heaven), composed in 1703 to celebrate Rome’s miraculous “deliverance” from the earthquakes that ravaged much of central Italy that year. It has an unusual emotional climate, wavering between minatory sternness and plangent, pleading lyricism, a contrast Gardiner and the players projected with moving vividness. The solo line is full of the vocal pyrotechnics that a singer such as Cecilia Bartoli would turn into a stunning vocal display; Swedish mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenberg was every bit as agile as her, but less fiery and more soft-toned. Overall this was a gain, especially in the aria “You are the lovely serene star” referring to Mary as Queen of Heaven, which was indeed lovely and serene.

For Bach’s first cantata, Christ lag in Todesbanden (Christ lay in the bonds of death), choir and orchestra found a completely different sound, as harsh and severe as the music and words demanded. The sighing melody for the phrase Den Tod (death) had a crushing weight, and in the fourth movement the Hallelujah – normally a shout of joy – sounded stunned, fading to near silence and slackening almost to a dead stop. It seemed to owe more to the opera house than the strict rules of early music that Gardiner was so keen to espouse in his early days.

There was more drama in Handel’s Dixit Dominus (The Lord said), above all the jaw-dropping, rapid-fire repetitions evoking the Almighty smiting the heads of his enemies, but the performance of De Torrente in via bibet (He shall drink from the brook by the way) showed that Gardiner and his musicians can project quietly seraphic beauty as effectively as terror. Here, as everywhere else, one could hear Gardiner giving space to the singers, allowing melodic lines to flower. In short, it was great music-making, unconstrained by dogma, which revealed the inner meaning of the music as well as its radiant surface. IH

Simon O’Neill as Tristan - BBC/Chris Christodoulou
Simon O’Neill as Tristan - BBC/Chris Christodoulou

Proms, Tristan und Isolde, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★☆

Wagner’s hymn to illicit and ultimately transfigured love is about many things and shouldn’t be reduced to an easy metaphor for a music scene all at sea. Yet such is the precarious state of the arts in this time of Covid that when confronted by Tristan und Isolde, it is hard not to reflect on the dangerous voyages that the characters make, or to dwell on the harmonic instability of the famous Tristan chord. Perhaps considered risky from a health point of view, opera’s presence at the Proms has been greatly reduced this summer, but this performance more than compensated.

The Royal Albert Hall works very well in these big operatic concert performances, and here it did plausible duty for the ship crossing from Ireland to Cornwall. In the opening scene, the Young Sailor (tenor Stuart Jackson) was heard offstage, somewhere near the organ. Brass up in the gallery salvoed the first act’s climactic fanfares. And the third act’s distant cor anglais solo sounded haunting.

Glyndebourne’s annual visits to the Proms always involve leaving the scenery behind in Sussex, but much less was lost this time, since Tristan und Isolde had been given there in a concert staging only. The three long steps on which the singers clamber and perch formed the focal point again in this performance, restaged by Paul Higgins in South Kensington after the direction by Daniel Dooner (itself based on the late Nikolaus Lehnhoff’s production).

The set-up put a welcome spotlight on the orchestra, conducted with sure dramatic pulse by Robin Ticciati. He paid special attention to details in the accompaniment too often lost – such as the fluttering flutes when Kurwenal sings of the flag on the mast. Though the Prelude initially sounded as if it might get becalmed, Ticciati soon wrestled it into life and the London Philharmonic’s playing soared from there onwards.

Simon O’Neill’s Tristan made a strong start; the bright ring of his tenor and his wholehearted presence were good to hear, but by Act II this usually unstinting artist showed signs of vocal trouble. He was replaced in Act III by the evening’s Melot, Neal Cooper, whose darker tenor seemed unfazed by both Tristan’s ravings and the jump-in itself. Miina-Liisa Värelä was a potent Isolde, if a little unvarying, and her tone was perhaps too much like that of the Brangäne, sung with warmth and compelling musicality by Karen Cargill. John Relyea’s imposing, dark-hewn King Mark and Shenyang’s incisive, declamatory Kurwenal were both excellent. Despite everything, a safe crossing for the Proms. JA

