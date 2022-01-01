Trista Sutter Has a 'Renewed Sense of Peace' Heading Into 2022

Trista and Ryan Sutter

Presley Ann/Getty Ryan and Trista Sutter

Trista Sutter is sharing a message of optimism as she heads into the new year amid her husband Ryan Sutter's health issues.

The former Bachelorette, 49, shared a carousel of photos — including a selfie of her, her husband, daughter Blakesley Grace, 12, and son Maxwell Alston, 14 — on Instagram Friday.

The photos — captioned "my new favorite place" — showed the family spending time together on the beach on Florida's Gulf Coast and included an optimistic caption as they all head back home from vacation, and into a new year.

"Leaving Florida with a much-needed renewed sense of peace, gratitude, motivation, and family," Trista wrote in the caption. "2021 wasn't my favorite year, but the last week of it was a favorite of favorites. Looking to the new year, thankful for true friends, my insightful husband, our beautiful growing kiddos and adventures that give my spirit (and my skin!) a joyful jolt. Happy New Year everyone!!!"

Ryan also shared a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of the New Year that delved into a recent family trip that gave him "a fortuitous opportunity to escape" his recent health struggles alongside a gallery of photos from the journey.

"I missed taking pictures I actually want to look at. I missed capturing moments I know I'll look back on fondly. I missed feeling a part of my family. I missed my life," Ryan explained in part in the caption.

"But this week it was all there," he continued. "A glimpse of the past and, I know, a glimpse into the future."

Earlier this month, the Sutters celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary amid Ryan's ongoing health concerns.

"Pure happiness. That's what I felt 18 years ago. It was magical, but not just because of the flowers or dresses or diamonds (although they definitely didn't hurt! 😜). It was because my future was in his hands," Trista shared on Instagram. "Hands that I trusted and adored. Hands that I knew would be there for the bad days and the best days. And after 18 years of holding his hand, I still know that with him is where they are meant to be. I love you, @ryansutter. Happy 18th anniversary. 💋"

Ryan, 47, also showed his love for his partner on social media in celebration of their anniversary.

"Not many gave us a shot. I can hardly blame them. But they didn't see the woman I saw the first night we met on that silly show, @bacheloretteabc , so many years ago - a woman who's [sic] sole purpose in life is to love without condition or abandon. And she has. For 18 years of marriage @tristasutter has stood by me with courage, grace, compassion and the truest love I've ever felt," he wrote on Instragram.

The couple announced in May that Ryan had been diagnosed with Lyme disease which they said was exacerbated by mold toxins he had been exposed to as a firefighter, along with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and long-haul COVID-19 after struggling with a mystery illness.

"It seems to be that what happened is that my immune system was weakened through exposures to toxins and especially to mold," he said on Trista's Better Etc. podcast. "There are other people in the fire academy that probably had the same exposures who aren't dealing with these exposures because their genetics are stronger, they're able to get rid of the toxins easier."

Earlier this year, Ryan also underwent a knee replacement procedure and ankle reconstruction surgery as part of his "body restoration."

Since his diagnosis, the firefighter has been open with fans about his medical ailments, even sharing a photo of the supplements he takes to treat his Lyme disease.

"I have learned now that healing does not follow a linear path. I know that on some days progress is measurable," he wrote on Sept. 21 Instagram post. "On others its existence must be somehow validated through a lens capable of providing a deeper perspective. I have begun to discover that lens and so I'm less affected by these days."