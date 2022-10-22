Trisha Yearwood Completely Shuts Down the Stage in a Sparkling Jumpsuit



Trisha Yearwood is back on stage and let's just say that fans had a mighty hard time keeping their eyes off of her!

She recently joined fellow country singing husband Garth Brooks on stage as he wrapped up his U.S. stadium tour in Texas before heading to Dublin, Ireland. With so many projects on her plate, including being the host of her own cooking show, penning cookbooks, and acting, this somewhat rare appearance from Trisha gave what it needed to give!

After previously stunning fans on stage with a killer outfit (yes, that means leather pants were involved), it's clear that the cooking show host sure knows how to make an entrance and if you don't believe us, just take a look at her latest Instagram. Presenting Exhibit A:

Trisha's caption read, "Can I hear a little commotion for the jumpsuit?" (FYI: you can shop a similar one here on Amazon), and fans gave her ALL the commotion in the comment section. People left a flurry of fire and heart eye emojis along with sweet messages for the star like:

"🙌🔥🙌🔥 When this tour is over you need to wear that thing to the grocery store, the coffee shop, the dry cleaners, everywhere! That is fabulous on you! ✨🌟✨🌟"

"I'm obsessed with that jumpsuit you absolutely killed it!! 🤩🤩🤩"

"Trisha, you looked so stunning in Houston in that jumpsuit!"

In the photo, it's clear that Garth is quite the fan of his wife's getup because duh, who wouldn't be? The two lovebirds like to spend as much time as possible together and while Garth is on tour, Trisha's been stepping in as opening act for several shows.

It was an emotional night for the two as Garth was celebrating the final show of his highly successful stadium tour. In a recap video of the night, Garth gave a powerful speech thanking everyone who was involved in the tour's success.



As for the "How Do I Live" singer? Well, Trisha traded in her glitzy jumpsuit for a tour T-shirt and goggles because the celebratory champagne showers started flowing soon after!

